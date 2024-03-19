Unkept promises: Moolampilly evictees give clarion call

KOCHI: Tired of the trail of broken promises by consecutive governments, families displaced due to the Vallarpadam Container Terminal project have decided to strengthen their campaign seeking justice.

“The campaign is a clarion call for the political parties who have been ignoring our voices,” said Francis Kalathunkal, general convenor of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee.

The residents of Moolampilly were evicted 16 years ago to pave the way for the very ambitious Container Terminal project.

“As many as 326 families from Mulavukad, Kothadu, Cheranalloor, Vaduthala, Kalamassery, Eloor, Manjummel and Edappally were evicted in 2008 to build road and rail connectivity to ICTT. The then-LDF government brought out a Moolampilly rehabilitation package. Though the families were granted plots at seven places in and around Kochi, six of them were landfills. Over 250 families are yet to get houses and are living in rented houses,” said Francis.

When the land was allotted, 52 families decided to construct houses. “However, seven of them found the structures sinking and developing cracks. So, others refrained from investing their hard-earned money in building houses. They continue to live in houses taken on lease or on rent,” he says. A PWD study also pointed out that the lands were not suitable for constructing buildings and needed proper foundation work to support any structures, he adds.