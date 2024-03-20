Four die, 11 injured as TN tourist van falls into gorge in Kerala

IDUKKI: Four persons, including a one-year-old child, died and 11 others were injured when a van carrying a group of tourists from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge along the Mankulam- Anakkulam road near Adimali on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Pemaram curve on the stretch around 4.30pm when the tourists were heading to Anakkulam. According to local residents, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the curve at Pemaram and it plunged 100ft into a gorge on the side of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Gunasekharan, 70, of Chinnamannoor in Tamil Nadu; Abhinash Moorthy, 30, of Theni, his one-year-old son Thanvik, and P K Sethu, 34, a resident of Erode.

Apart from the driver, there were a total of 14 tourists — dealers of a private cooking range company in TN and their family members — in the vehicle.