Kerala: Bike accident claims life of elderly man in Kollam, leaves nine injured

The two seriously injured persons, Raji and Saraswathi, were undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, and are in the ICU. The other injured fishermen are undergoing treatment at the Kollam District and Victoria Hospitals.

According to the police, the bike ran over Parasuraman's head. The injured persons were fishermen waiting for the boat to collect fish. All the injured people were natives of Kodamangalam.

Meanwhile, the Pallithottam police have taken the biker identified as Sibin of Pallithottam into custody. The police suspect that the accused may have been under the influence of alcohol, due to which he lost his balance and rammed into the people. The police said Sibin also sustained injuries.