Kerala: Well-diggers in business as scorching weather turns water supply erratic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer peaking and water supply becoming erratic, the demand for well-diggers has been on the rise in the state. If each of them received requests to dig four to five wells last March, the number has doubled this year. And that has in turn led to a scarcity of rings and a shortage of ring-makers and well-diggers.

Boosting the well-digger’s business further is the delay on the part of the state ground water department in granting permission to dig borewells. A R Rajeev, a 64-year-old residing at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram, had called up Karamana-based contractor S Ratheesh to deepen the four-feet well at his house. But the latter has been tied up with heavy workload, forcing his old customer to wait for a few more days. Ratheesh’s workers are digging wells in Karamana and Pappanamcode.

“Despite having seven labourers, it has become difficult to meet the demand,” Ratheesh told TNIE. People are not just digging new wells but cleaning up their wells so that more groundwater seeps in, the 40-year-old said. “There has been a heavy demand from across the state to dig wells. I’m taking up orders only in Thiruvananthapuram district as I’m getting adequate business here. My workers are forced to bring in additional hands, obviously migrant labourers, to make rings for wells,” he said.

While he usually digs between 150 and 200 wells a year, he felt there will hardly be an off-day this summer.

Seventy-one-year-old S Rajendran, another well-digging contractor, said the summer has been harsh this time. With two more months to go before the southwest monsoon sets in, water scarcity is likely to worsen, he said. “Farmers with agricultural land are the ones digging up large wells to meet future requirements. As a majority of the city dwellers have less land, they resort to borewells, but it takes time to get permission from the ground water department,” Rajendran said.