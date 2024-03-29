CPM leaders’ Tombs defaced in Kerala, party urges cadre to show restraint

KANNUR: Memorial tombs (Smriti mandapam) of CPM leaders at Payyambalam, Kannur, were defaced by miscreants on Wednesday night. The tombs of former CM E K Nayanar, former CPM state secretaries Chadayan Govindan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and O Bharatan were found defaced by pouring a chemical compound.

The incident came to light when visitors came to pay floral tributes to Swadesabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai on his birth anniversary early on Thursday morning. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s memorial tomb was defaced and was stained with a chemical solution. Though CPM workers tried to clean it by pouring water, they couldn’t remove the stain.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Kannur LDF candidate M V Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi, V Sivadasan, MP, K P Sahadevan, CPM district acting secretary T V Rajesh, N Chandran and minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli visited the place. After visiting Payyambalam, Govindan said that there was a conspiracy behind the vandalism and party workers should exercise selfrestraint at this stage.

“It should be investigated whether there was a conspiracy behind the act to divert people’s attention from political issues. In fact, martyrs’ tombs are something that people look at emotionally. So when these kind of situations arise, its emotional impact on people will be huge. In this situation, I request all party workers to exercise self-restraint,” Govindan told reporters. M V Jayarajan told reporters that memorial tombs of a particular section of leaders were targeted.