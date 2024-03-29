Oommen Chandy's daughter to campaign for Congress, excludes BJP friend's constituency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister the late Oommen Chandy’s daughter Achu Oommen will canvass for select Congress candidates in the state. However, she will not campaign in Pathanamthitta against her childhood friend Anil Antony, who is the BJP candidate there. She will tour Vadakara, Kannur and Kottayam constituencies seeking votes for Shafi Parambil, K Sudhakaran and Francis George respectively.
“I will not be campaigning for Anto Antony in Pathanamthitta as that would mean I would have to speak against my childhood friend,” Achu told TNIE over phone from Dubai. Shafi had personally invited her to campaign for him. “Besides, the Congress state leadership also extended an invitation to me,” she said.
“This is the first election in my memory when ‘Appa’ is not there travelling the length and breadth of the state campaigning for the UDF candidates. It’s a difficult feeling to sink in,” Achu said.