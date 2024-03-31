Kerala: BJPiquing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP, which is now busy extending Easter greetings to the Christian community, was formed on an Easter Sunday – April 6, 1980.

It was the outcome of cracks within the erstwhile Janata Party, a consolidation of opposition parties, which ousted Indira Gandhi from power in 1977.

Several sections of the Janata Party demanded that Jana Sangh leaders sever their ties with its parent organisation, the RSS, or leave the ruling coalition. Old-time ‘Jana Sanghis’ chose to quit and form the BJP.

Soon, the Kerala state committee of the BJP was formed. Like in the national scenario, here, too, the BJP’s growth has been interlinked with the RSS groundwork.

The RSS had been spearheading state-specific Hindutva movements, right from the agitation against the formation of Malappuram district in the late 1960s.

Its base gradually cemented with events such as the 1971 December Thalassery riots. The erstwhile Jana Sangh’s active participation in the anti-Emergency movement also gave it respect and space in Kerala’s mainstream political sphere.

In 1982, the RSS led the ‘Nilakkal protest’ against the then Congress-led government’s permission to build a church on the way to Pampa, the base camp of the Sabarimala hill shrine.

The same year, it organised the ‘Visala Hindu Sammelanam’ in Ernakulam, proclaiming its aim to unite the Hindu community. Notably, the decision to observe ‘Ramayana-masa Acharanam (Ramayana month observation)’ in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam – which became a popular custom across Kerala – was taken at that gathering.

“The RSS has always been working for the unity of the Hindu community,” said K V S Haridas, former editor of the Sangh mouthpiece ‘Janmabhumi’.

“It would be wrong to say the RSS engages in vote-politics. A large section of society respects the Sangh Parivar. However, the BJP has not been able to convert this factor into votes, probably because many people presume the party cannot win. But, this is a wrong perception. The BJP has 20% votes in several constituencies. A 10% spike would change the scene.”