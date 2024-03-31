Kerala: ‘Kallara pally’ still resonates with tales of a ‘buried’ past

Surrounded by more than 1,000 graves spread across a verdant patch cooled by hundreds of trees, some of which are 200 years old, the church is now known as ‘kallara pally’.

A separate burial register was maintained for the European officers and their families. The interesting document throws light on the various reasons for their deaths -- which ranged from teething, influenza, lung infection to even cancer. Major Rober Sherriff, who died in 1850 at the age of 44, was a commander with the Nair brigade. His tomb, which resembles a mausoleum, was erected by none other than Marthanda Varma. Commander Thomas Cranford Esq and 32-year-old Lt J E Falkhney are among the other members of the brigade buried here.

Another famous Briton who is laid to rest here is Charles Edward Robert, the 28-year-old headmaster of Marthanda Varma’s free school.

K I Simon is among the Malayalis interred here. A native of Ayroor, near Kollam, he was a physician to the Travancore king and died at a young age of 24.

M J Kuruvilla, one of the two church wardens, says the oldest tomb, which dates back to 1814, belongs to Lt Henry Dixon, who also died young, at the age of 28. “The cemetery has many monumental sepulchres as well as ordinary tombs.