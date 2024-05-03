Kerala: Congress revives Sahithi Theatres as part of its efforts to boost social connect

KOCHI: As part of its strategy to get “more involved” in the field of the arts and culture, the Congress has revived its drama troupe ‘Sahithi Theatres’.

To kick off, the drama troupe staged Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s satirical short story 'Mucheetukalikkarante Makal' (The Card Sharper’s Daughter) at Pastoral Orientation Centre in Kochi on Wednesday, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and KPCC interim president M M Hassan among the audience.

Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh, who is in charge of the troupe, said "the decision to revive the party’s arts and cultural activities was made at the Congress Chintan Shivir (brainstorming meet) in Kozhikode in 2022. At the meeting, we decided to become more involved in the field of art, culture, and charity.Revival of Sahithi Theatres was one of the initial decisions. As I have a background in the arts, I was picked to lead the troupe,” said Mahesh, whose father C A Rajashekharan and brother C R Manoj were playwrights.

Sahithi Theatres was initially launched in Thiruvananthapuram when Ramesh Chennithala was the KPCC president. However, the troupe became inactive after three or four plays.