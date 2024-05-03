Thampuran Kunnile.. wins Bala Sahitya Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Venukumar’s ‘Thampuran Kunnile Cinema Visheshangal’ has been chosen for Pala K M Mathew Bala Sahitya Award. The best children’s novel for the year 2022 was published by Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature. The award will be presented by Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pala K M Mathew at the Kottayam Public Library mini auditorium at 4pm on January 11. Certificate of appreciation along with a cash award will be presented.

The jury remarked the novel is ideal for children to know and understand the different aspects of movies and filmmaking. Following the event, orator V K Suresh Babu will address the audience on the topic ‘Growing Generation, Receding Culture’.