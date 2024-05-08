Kerala: Father of survivors in Tanur boat tragedy seeks financial aid

MALAPPURAM : A family that lost two of its members in the 2023 Tanur boat tragedy has come up against the state government citing a delay in getting financial aid announced for the treatment of the survivors.

Muhammad Jabir, a native of Parappanangadi, lost his wife Jalsiya Jabir and his 12-year-old son Jareer in the tragedy. According to Jabir, he has so far spent more than Rs 20 lakh for the treatment of his daughters aged 10 and 8.

Jabir says he is facing a big financial crisis as the state government failed to provide him financial aid to treat his daughters.

P P Shahul Hameed, a councillor of Parappanangadi municipality, said they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through Tirurangadi MLA K P A Majeed requesting financial aid for Muhammad Jabir six months ago.

“After submitting the memorandum, the officials handed over the request to the health department. However, Jabir has not yet received any financial aid from the government so far,” Shahul Hameed said.

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the Tanur boat accident. As many as 22 people including children died in the accident.

The boat accident occurred on the evening of May 7, 2023, when the recreational boat Atlantic capsized on Tanur Beach.