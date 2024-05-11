Kochi Metro Rail Ltd partners with Google Wallet for ticketing ease

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd announced its partnership with Google Wallet to enhance digital ticketing options for metro users in the city on Friday. With this, Kochi Metro became the first metro rail in the country that is available on Google Wallet.

“We are proud to announce a significant milestone in the digitisation of urban transportation with the integration of Google Wallet into our ticketing system. This collaboration represents a leap forward in enhancing the travel experience for our metro users, providing them with a streamlined and convenient way to access tickets and navigate our transit network,” said Loknath Behera, the managing director of KMRL, while addressing the media in Kochi. The integration of services is powered by Prudent Technologies.

“We always think about attracting more passengers with the help of technology. We are thinking about how to extend the service to Water Metro as well. The similarity of the situation is such that the wallet can be used in Water Metro as well,” he said, adding that anything digital that has come to Kerala has become successful.

Ashish Mithal, a representative of Google, Geejo George, founder director, Prudent Technologies, and Sanjay Chacko, director of Prudent Technologies, attended the event.

How to book tickets with Google Wallet