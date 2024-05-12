Former Kerala DGP’s allegation triggers debate over viability of KSEB’s 'Soura' project

However, it saw a gradual rise during the past six months and she received a bill of Rs 10,038 for April. “The bill for April was more than the bill I received before installing the solar plant. The KSEB charges double the amount than other states and they have set different tariffs for daytime and night. My 5 KW solar plant generates 600 units of power a month but the KSEB accounts only for 300 units. The project is not beneficial to consumers. So, in my opinion, it is good to opt for an off-grid solar power plant,” she said.

Responding to Sreelekha’s post, the KSEB said it was not factual and is the result of misunderstanding. As per the bill shared by Sreelekha, her rooftop power plant generated 557 units of power in April and 290 units of power were transmitted to the grid after consumption at home. She consumed 1,282 units of power in the months of which 399 units were consumed during day time, 247 units between 6 pm and 10 pm and 636 units between 10 pm and 6 am.

The KSEB reduced the 290 units transmitted to the grid from the total consumption and issued a bill for 992 units. As per the tariff, the bill for 992 units is Rs 10,038. The KSEB purchases power from the national grid at a higher rate during peak hours under the dynamic pricing system. The tariff has been fixed by calculating the average purchase price.

Replying to the KSEB’s explanation, Sreelekha took to Facebook on Saturday, stating that the method adopted by KSEB to calculate consumption is not convincing. “The KSEB is arguing that I have consumed an additional 267 units over my monthly consumption of 992 units. Does that mean that I have consumed more than 1,300 units of power in a month. Can I consume more than 1,300 units in a month even if I run three air conditioners, two motor pumps, mixie, grinder, oven, washing machine, computer and laptop round the clock?” she asked.