IMD issues yellow alert for various districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for select districts in Kerala next week. The districts where yellow alerts have been announced will see isolated heavy rain. The IMD has forecast 64.5-115.5 mm of rain in these districts. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Idukki are the districts covered under yellow alert on May 13. A Yellow alert was announced for Pathanamthitta on May 14 and Idukki and Pathanamthitta on May 15. Yellow alert was issued for five districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad - on Saturday.

Meanwhile, based on IMD’s forecast, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to take precautions against thunderstorms and heavy winds at isolated places.

According to the rainfall forecast for Kerala and Lakshadweep, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at many places in the state till May 17. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till May 13.