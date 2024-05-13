Kerala: Amid challenges, Uraali Kuruma women on mission to preserve tuber tradition

“We are housewives and daily wage workers who have united to cultivate tubers, integral to our culture and diet for generations.Our goal is to diversify local diets, bolster food security and conserve indigenous biodiversity. These tubers thrive in our local climate and soil, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional crops. We take pride in reviving the diet of our ancestors,”” says Saranya.

Their path to success demanded exhaustive research to identify the elusive tubers, drawing insights from senior community members.

“Locating these crops, which thrive only in the forest, required days of relentless effort,” Lakshmi points out.

Their cultivated tubers span a rich array of varieties including narakizhang, noora, thun kachil, sugandha kachil, payasa kachil, makkaleppotti, karinthal, velunthal and karimanjal.

Their endeavours have not escaped local recognition, with neighbouring communities embracing their initiative as a beacon of hope for preserving traditional agricultural practices amidst rapid modernisation. However, they stress the need for support to disseminate their indigenous farm produce to a wider audience.

“While we participate in local fairs and exhibitions to showcase our tubers, we earnestly seek support from like-minded individuals to underscore the significance of preserving our indigenous crops,” Lakshmi says.

Facing adversities, the women of the Uraali Kuruma tribe confront yet another formidable challenge in their quest. Despite the struggles of the first year, compounded by meagre yields post-harvest, the current year presents an even graver predicament exacerbated by extreme weather conditions. Water scarcity looms ominously, depriving the community of its basic needs for drinking and daily sustenance. Adding to the predicament is the voracious demand for water from their crops, worsening the already dire situation.

In light of the prevailing circumstances, the group has made a prudent decision to defer their next cultivation until they receive adequate rain. Traditionally, they plan their new cultivation cycle at the end of May each year. However, recognising the severity of this year’s water scarcity, they acknowledge that adhering to this schedule may not be feasible.