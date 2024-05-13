Kerala: Five-day Chinmaya Sankaram 2024 concludes

KOCHI: The five-day Chinmaya Sankaram 2024, which was held to commemorate the 108th jayanti celebrations of Swami Chinmayananda combined with Sankara Jayanti, concluded here on Sunday.

The concluding day witnessed Adi Shankara pooja and Rudrabhishekham at Adi Sankara’s birthplace Melpazhur Mana at Veliyanadu in Piravom. Swami Sharadananda Sarasvati, acharya of Chinmaya International Foundation, led the poojas, which were conducted in the room where Adi Shankara was born.

Chinmaya Mission Guruji Swami Tejomayananda and Chinmaya Mission Kerala head Swami Viviktananda also reached the Melpazhur Mana for the ceremony. The delegates who attended the Chinmaya Sankaram at Ernakulathappan ground later proceeded to Veliyanadu to visit Adi Sankara’s birth place, and seek blessings.

Earlier, the new campus of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University was inaugurated on Sunday. The new building complex, ‘Lalita Vidya Pratishthanam’, includes the academic block, boys’ and girls’ hostels, which were inaugurated by the global head of Chinmaya Mission and the Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Swami Swaroopananda Saraswathi.

Chinmaya Mission Guruji and the founding chancellor of CVV, Swami Tejomayananda, and Chinmaya Mission Kerala head Swami Vivikthananda Saraswathi were present on the occasion. The inauguration coincided with the birthday of Adi Shankaracharya.