Kerala: No break from reading for Mattannur students

KANNUR: The students of Mattannur Madhusoodanan Thangal Smaraka UP School are making the most of their summer holidays by reading books at their newly established school library, which is accessible even during holidays.

With an extensive collection of over 6,000 books in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Arabic, and supplemented by a reference section, the library was set up for Rs 5 lakh.

A framed Preamble on the entrance of the reading space welcomes visitors, embracing the Constitution.

Teachers at the school emphasise the importance of understanding the Preamble, which encapsulates principles of unity, secularism, and sovereignty in diversity among the students.

On the opposite wall, a depiction of the legendary writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, immersed in the timeless narrative of ‘Soja Raja Kumari’ beneath the shade of a Mangosteen tree, captures attention.

Alongside him rests ‘Pathummayude Aadu’. The artistic portrayal of Basheer is credited to Srihari Ramdas, an alumnus of the school, while other wall drawings are the work of the school’s art teacher, Sajan. At the library, modernity meets tradition by incorporating a large digital screen, catering to the demands of the contemporary era.

“A new library was always a long-pending dream for us. We wanted our students to grow with the knowledge of the world. They should know about our Constitution and rights. Only books and reading can mould the next generation.

That is how we accepted the offer of KSFE chairman K Varadarajan to set up a new school library with their CSR fund. We started the work in January and were able to complete it by March,” said social science teacher Rajesh T. The KSFE donated Rs 4 lakh for the purpose and the rest Rs 1 lakh was collected through crowdfunding from the PTA and the students.

“To foster a love for reading among the students, each class will have a library hour daily from the upcoming academic year. To oversee these initiatives, the Parent-Teacher Association has appointed a full-time librarian to the new library,” he said.