Kerala: Verapoly archdiocese gets new auxiliary bishop

KOCHI: Fr Antony Valumkal has been appointed the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Verapoly by Pope Francis. Bishop Joseph Kalathiparambil announced the appointment at the Bishop’s house on Saturday.

Currently, he is serving as the rector of the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady Of Ransom, Vallarpadam. Fr Antony was born to the late Michael and Philomena on July 26 1969, at Eroor. On June 17, 1984, he joined seminary and completed philosophy from Aluva Carmelgiri St Joseph Seminary and theology from Mangalapuzha Seminary.

He was ordained a priest on April 11, 1994, and held the positions of assistant vicar at Little Flower Church, Pottakuzhy, and Vadel St George parish, vice-rector of the Minor Seminary and Vianney Home Seminary director, parish priest of Karthedom parish, and John Paul Bhavan seminary director.

Three years later, he received a master’s degree in spiritual theology from the Indian Institute of Spirituality, Bengaluru, and a doctorate from St Peter’s Pontifical Institute, and was appointed spiritual director and professor at the Carmelgiri Seminary at Aluva. During this period, he also performed the pastoral care of Chowvara and Parappuram churches.

The coronation will be held at the Vallarpadam Basilica on June 30.