Saline water intrusion threat looms large in Kerala

Several decades back, regulators were constructed in the state mostly to control the intrusion of saline water. Bijoy Nandan, dean, faculty of marine sciences, Cusat, said it is time to revisit these regulators as most of them are in ruins or in a dilapidated state. While the Thottappally spillway-cum-regulator was constructed in 1955 to prevent saline water entering Kuttanad, the Thanneermukkom bund -- built as part of the Kuttanad Development Scheme in 1974 -- was then considered the largest mud regulator in the country. It has since been reconstructed.

“While our regulators were constructed as a salinity barrier, no proper maintenance and regulation are done there, and they aren’t managed scientifically either. It is not only affecting the geo-chemistry but the fauna and flora too. During summer, salinity becomes high,”said Nandan, adding that salinity is prevalent in most of the rivers in the state.

According to Nandan, the Vembanad regulator, the oldest regulator in the state, is in a dilapidated state.

“The larger role of Thanneermukkam bund has not been defined yet,” he said.

Madhusoodhanan pointed out that if something happens to the shutters or the regulators, all the rivers will be filled with saline water the next day, and the water pumped from the rivers to all the drinking water projects will contain salt water.

“The water supplied to the irrigation schemes will also contain salt water, causing huge losses to the agriculture sector,” he said.

This has happened several times in the past, albeit in a small manner. “But the severity of the problem becomes heightened in the low-lying areas as the water requirement in the midlands rises,” he said. In 2017, about 2,800 hectares of paddy in the coastal areas of Alappuzha were damaged after saline water seeped into the fields.

