Russian man arrested for trespassing into Vallarpadam port in Kerala to ‘see Goshree bridges'

KOCHI: Police arrested a 26-year-old Russian national for entering the high-security International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam by scaling its boundary wall on Tuesday.

According to the police, Ilia Ekimov, from the Kurgan region of Russia, told them that he jumped into the terminal premises to see the Goshree bridges as Google map showed that they were on the other side of the wall.

It was around 6.30am that officials of the DP World-run ICTT saw Ekimov entering the high-security area by scaling the eastern boundary wall. Soon, the security personnel intercepted him. On checking his passport, it was found that his visa had expired last year. Later, he was handed over to the police. “The Russian national came to India in 2022 on a one-year visa. He was working in Goa. He did not renew the visa and continued to stay in the country illegally. He came to Kochi two days ago,” a police officer said.

The Mulavukkad police have registered a case against Ekimov under various sections of IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. “The Russian national said he set out for a morning walk looking for the Goshree bridges -- which connect mainland Kochi with the islands of Bolgatty, Vallarpadam and Vypeen -- on Google map,” the officer said. Ekimov said he lost his direction while looking at the map.

“Interrogation revealed that he was not involved in any criminal cases in the state. The state and central Intelligence agencies also questioned him. He has not been found to be involved in any suspicious activities,” the officer said. Police said he would be produced before the court. A report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, Kochi, in this regard. The Union government will initiate measures to deport him to Russia.

ICTT, operated by Dubai government-owned DP World, is one of the key security sensitive areas in Kochi where international ships arrive with containers regularly. The CISF and various private agencies are in charge of the security of ICTT.