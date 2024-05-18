GenNext crisis for Kerala Congress parties as youngsters migrate to foreign countries

KOCHI: The migration of Kerala’s youth to foreign countries has significant implications for society. While experts are examining the economic and social impacts of the exodus, it has also profoundly affected the state’s political parties. Their youth and student wings are suffering from a shortage of capable second-generation leaders.

This trend has particularly impacted the Kerala Congress factions as young people from Central Kerala, where these parties hold influence, are migrating in large numbers to European countries, the US, Australia, and Canada.

Political analysts are of the view that Kerala Congress leaders are largely unaware of the extent to which they are losing their political base.

Kerala Congress feeder organisations, such as the Kerala Students Congress (KSC) and the Kerala Youth Front (KYF), were once considered the nurturing grounds for the parent organisation. However, the student and youth wings of all factions are now facing a severe shortage of capable leaders.

According to political observer Dijo Kappen, there are currently about seven or eight Kerala Congress factions in the state. However, the representation of these groups’ student wings in colleges across the state is minimal.

“If we take the number of university union councillors, the total number of all the councillors of the students’ wing of various Kerala Congress factions will not go up to 10. Once the Kerala Students Congress (KSC) was the main opponent of KSU in the university union elections,” he pointed out.