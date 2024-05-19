Kerala: Congress blasts CPM over memorial move

KANNUR: The CPM came under heavy fire from the Congress on Saturday over its move to build a memorial for Shaiju and Subish, two party workers who were killed in a bomb-making incident in 2015.
While state Congress president K Sudhakaran drew parallels between CPM and terrorist organisations, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said CPM state secretary M V Govindan should be arrested if he takes part in the memorial’s inauguration. The CPM, however, said there was nothing wrong in building memorials for its workers.
The memorial, funded with public contributions, has been built at AKG Nagar in Chettakandi near Panur and will be inaugurated by Govindan on May 22. “What message is CPM sending to Kerala society by building a martyrs’ memorial for comrades killed during bomb-making? CPM is doing in Kerala what terrorist organisations are doing in the world.
That the memorial building is being inaugurated by the CPM state secretary is proof the party condones terrorist activities,” Sudhakaran said in a statement.
‘Duo died defending CPM from RSS terror’
Training his guns on the chief minister, Sudhakaran said, “Pinarayi Vijayan has been leading the politics of terror for the past two or three decades. The party is trying to spread terror across Kerala under the government’s shadow.”
Questioning CPM’s “double standards”, Satheesan said, “The party had denied the allegations in 2015. Still, the bodies of the deceased were received by P Jayarajan, then CPM Kannur district secretary.”
Demanding police action against leaders who practise and justify such anti-social activities, he said, “Govindan should be arrested if he takes part in the event, presenting criminals as martyrs.”
Meanwhile, Jayarajan told TNIE that both Shaiju and Subish were CPM workers and there was no fault in building memorials for them. “We have been observing their martyr’s day since 2016. They died defending CPM from RSS terror. Even in 2015, our party never disavowed the victims. Our demand was an inquiry into the blast,” Jayarajan said.
Shaiju and Subish died on June 6, 2015, when a bomb they were making exploded in a secluded area atop a hill. Four others were injured at the time. The CPM had distanced itself from the incident at the time, with then state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan denying any CPM links with the deceased and the explosion.
(With inputs from T’Puram)