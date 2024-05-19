Kerala: Congress blasts CPM over memorial move

KANNUR: The CPM came under heavy fire from the Congress on Saturday over its move to build a memorial for Shaiju and Subish, two party workers who were killed in a bomb-making incident in 2015.

While state Congress president K Sudhakaran drew parallels between CPM and terrorist organisations, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said CPM state secretary M V Govindan should be arrested if he takes part in the memorial’s inauguration. The CPM, however, said there was nothing wrong in building memorials for its workers.

The memorial, funded with public contributions, has been built at AKG Nagar in Chettakandi near Panur and will be inaugurated by Govindan on May 22. “What message is CPM sending to Kerala society by building a martyrs’ memorial for comrades killed during bomb-making? CPM is doing in Kerala what terrorist organisations are doing in the world.

That the memorial building is being inaugurated by the CPM state secretary is proof the party condones terrorist activities,” Sudhakaran said in a statement.