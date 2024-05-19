New guidelines: CCTVs at colleges, hostels in Kerala, ex-servicemen for security

KOCHI: In what could turn out to be a controversial move, the state government has decided to install CCTV cameras at select points with common access in colleges and hostels, like the entrance and exit gates.
This is stated in the standard operating protocol and procedures to be followed by educational institutions for the smooth functioning of campuses and hostels. The government guidelines also say that “the security of the campus and hostels is to be entrusted with ex-servicemen as far as possible”.
The government had constituted a committee -- in the wake of the stampede that killed four youths and left nearly 50 injured at an event on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus -- to put forward a set of guidelines for the smooth functioning of campuses and hostels of universities and affiliated colleges. The committee filed the report and the government framed the guidelines keeping in mind the safety and security of students.
The government also produced the set of guidelines before the High Court in response to a petition filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) president Aloshious Xavier seeking the appointment of a judicial commission to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the stampede that happened on the Cusat campus on November 25, 2023.
The guidelines state that college councils have to constitute separate committees for boys and girls, comprising five members each, to monitor and supervise the functioning of hostels. The institution head will be the chairman and the hostel warden the convener.
“If any complaint is received from hostel inmates or the public to the head of the institution about the misbehaviour of students or about activities like keeping weapons, consumption of alcohol, using drugs on campus or hostel rooms, steps will be taken as per rules. The room for security personnel should be located near the entry gate,” the guidelines state.
Restricting the entry of the public, the guidelines stipulated that outsiders including former students would be allowed to enter the college campus only for genuine reasons. They will not be allowed to enter the classrooms and hostel rooms in any case.
The guidelines said that all celebrations on the campus, including union activities, should be held only after getting permission from the head of the institution. During summer vacation, the union office key should be kept with the head of the institution, the guidelines state.
Other stipulations
No type of vehicle should be used during celebrations inside college campuses and hostels.
Student vehicles will be allowed only up to the designated parking area. The college authorities must provide security for the vehicles parked and the expenses in this regard will be met from college/PTA funds.
Bike races, motor car races, and elephant processions should not be permitted inside the campus.
For all student programmes on the campus, the presence of teachers is mandatory and the programme should not be permitted beyond 9pm.
Complaint boxes must be installed in all colleges. One complaint box is to be separately marked for lodging complaints addressed to the police. The mobile number of the police officer at the district level must be mentioned in the complaint box.