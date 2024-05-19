New guidelines: CCTVs at colleges, hostels in Kerala, ex-servicemen for security

KOCHI: In what could turn out to be a controversial move, the state government has decided to install CCTV cameras at select points with common access in colleges and hostels, like the entrance and exit gates.

This is stated in the standard operating protocol and procedures to be followed by educational institutions for the smooth functioning of campuses and hostels. The government guidelines also say that “the security of the campus and hostels is to be entrusted with ex-servicemen as far as possible”.

The government had constituted a committee -- in the wake of the stampede that killed four youths and left nearly 50 injured at an event on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus -- to put forward a set of guidelines for the smooth functioning of campuses and hostels of universities and affiliated colleges. The committee filed the report and the government framed the guidelines keeping in mind the safety and security of students.

The government also produced the set of guidelines before the High Court in response to a petition filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) president Aloshious Xavier seeking the appointment of a judicial commission to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the stampede that happened on the Cusat campus on November 25, 2023.