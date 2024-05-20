Dramatic weather shift wreaks flood havoc in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the weather in Kerala taking a dramatic turn, the scorching heat has given way to torrential downpours, plunging the state into a flood crisis. The state capital faced the brunt of nature’s fury, leaving many in Kazhakootam - the bustling IT hub - grappling with the aftermath on Sunday. Overnight rainfall caused waterlogging at residential areas opposite Infosys in Kulathoor, forcing as many as 20 families to flee for safety amidst the darkness of Saturday night.

Rajesh Rajendran, a resident of SN Nagar in Kulathoor, recounts the harrowing experience of evacuating his wife and two children as floodwaters breached their home, leaving them with no choice but to seek refuge elsewhere. “It was midnight and our compound wall was knocked down by the floodwater.

Within no time, the water entered our home. My in-laws are also living in another house on the same compound. We informed the Thumba police and they came to rescue us at 1 am. My wife’s parents are sick and they moved to another house nearby as they had difficulty walking,” says Rajesh, who, along with his family, moved to a nearby apartment.

We don’t want to risk our lives as more rain is in the offing,” says Rajesh, who was one amongst many who had to leave their houses on Saturday night. Unscientific drain and road construction by NHAI and rampant development activities spearheaded by Technopark have compounded the misery, exacerbating flooding woes for many in the IT city.

Chithra Das, another affected resident of Chithra Nagar in Kulathoor, also shifted with her elderly mother and brother to a relative’s house to seek refuge from the floodwater. “The flooding was triggered by the blocking of the drainage on the service road by the authorities. This is for the first time that the floodwater has entered into residences,” she says.

MLA Kadakampally Surendran told TNIE that the state government should come up with a comprehensive project to address the flooding issue in Kazhakoottam. He blamed the NHAI for not giving due consideration to the residents while planning development projects. “We have to reinstate the Thettiyar Canal to prevent flooding. As a solution, Smart City is planning to execute a project in the Kulathoor area which will link the drainage of the railway station road with the existing one. The NHAI should also link the new drainage with their drainage system. They are refusing to cooperate. I have written letters to the government to come up with a comprehensive project to address the recurring flooding issue in the Technopark and Kazhakoottam region,” he said.