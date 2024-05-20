Idukki: Farmer turns hilltop plot into hub of plants, 30 paddy varieties

IDUKKI: A dedicated farmer and 40 cents of land on a hilltop can create wonders. Just ask P G John.

The 65-year-old, through perseverance, hard work and help from his children, has successfully grown varieties of trees, plants and herbs, besides growing and preserving 30 types of rice, at his biodiversity farm – Puliyanmakal group farm – at Korangatti, a tribal village in Idukki’s Adimaly panchayat.

“It is a group farm as all the trees and plants here were planted and nurtured by me and my children,” said John, who started it all 25 years ago when he and his family were settled in Korangatti.

His collection includes 60 varieties of herbal medicinal plants, 40 vegetable plants, 20 cash crops, 40 fruit trees, including seven types of mangoes, six jackfruit varieties, eight types of plantains besides 20 other trees and 30 paddy varieties.

According to John, every plant in his group farm has a story. He is also a big believer in the legends surrounding them.

“It is said the leaves of Ruta graveolens (arutha) should not be plucked with bare hands in sunlight. This is how the plant got the name ‘arutha’, which means ‘don’t’ in Malayalam,” he explained.

As per studies, Ruta species are associated with phytophotodermatitis and its plants should not be touched with bare hands, especially on sunny days.