Idukki: Farmer turns hilltop plot into hub of plants, 30 paddy varieties

IDUKKI: A dedicated farmer and 40 cents of land on a hilltop can create wonders. Just ask P G John.
The 65-year-old, through perseverance, hard work and help from his children, has successfully grown varieties of trees, plants and herbs, besides growing and preserving 30 types of rice, at his biodiversity farm – Puliyanmakal group farm – at Korangatti, a tribal village in Idukki’s Adimaly panchayat.
“It is a group farm as all the trees and plants here were planted and nurtured by me and my children,” said John, who started it all 25 years ago when he and his family were settled in Korangatti.
His collection includes 60 varieties of herbal medicinal plants, 40 vegetable plants, 20 cash crops, 40 fruit trees, including seven types of mangoes, six jackfruit varieties, eight types of plantains besides 20 other trees and 30 paddy varieties.
According to John, every plant in his group farm has a story. He is also a big believer in the legends surrounding them.
“It is said the leaves of Ruta graveolens (arutha) should not be plucked with bare hands in sunlight. This is how the plant got the name ‘arutha’, which means ‘don’t’ in Malayalam,” he explained.
As per studies, Ruta species are associated with phytophotodermatitis and its plants should not be touched with bare hands, especially on sunny days.
“Similarly, branches of Plumbago auriculata (Neelakoduveli) should not be chopped and offered to an outsider by the owner as it will lead to diminishing of wealth and good harvest,” he said. John’s garden also serves a farm school for the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, where classes are held for farmers on crop cultivation, techniques and patterns. “Officials of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Santhanpara frequently visit the farm and offer support to grow crops, especially paddy,” John said.
Though John multiplies and stores 30 paddy varieties on his 40-cent plot, he cultivates them on a large scale on his 5-acre land near his home in Korangatti.
“My ancestors were paddy farmers. Hence, farming is in my blood. I preserved the paddy seeds that tribal elders of Korangatti used to cultivate in their fields 25 years ago,” said John, the last remaining guardian of ‘Malabari’, the endemic paddy variety grown by Korangatti tribes years ago.
John was largely focused on paddy farming until 2017, when he met with an accident and lost his left leg. Since then, he started surrounding his home with plants and trees.
“Living amid the greenery, listening to the chirping of birds and seeing the flowers bloom is really soothing. Besides, planting them and seeing them grow is the best way to kill boredom. I also love to share my knowledge on the species I have,” said John.