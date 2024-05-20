Slipping Grades: Looking at the performance of Kerala's ministers

As the LDF government completes its third year in office today, it's time for an appraisal of the Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet. To conduct a thorough evaluation of the performance of all 21 ministers, TNIE engaged an independent panel of experts. The panel rated each minister on a scale of 0-10, across five key parameters: proficiency, responsiveness, accessibility, professionalism and image-credibility. Here are the results.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister, Home & Vigilance

The third year of the Pinarayi 2.0 government has been quite a turbulent one. It was a journey from one controversy to another though a few departments did some decent work. The home department-directly under the CM-has been getting brickbats over a slew of issues. While the Keraleeyam initiative was appreciated for its novelty, the CM's reluctance to distance himself from the violence perpetrated by DYFI during the Nava Kerala Sadas was indeed a sore point. The recent payout allegations against his daughter put the CPM strongman on the back foot. Pinarayi, however, succeeded in gamering national attention with his government approaching SC against the governor and the central government, thereby becoming the fulcrum of Centre versus States fight. He is facing his biggest crisis of credibility and image.

PROFICIENCY - 6.4

RESPONSIVENESS - 5.3

ACCESSIBILITY - 2.4

PROFESSIONALISM - 4.4

IMAGE & CREDIBILITY - 3.2

Total Score: 4.34/10

2023 SCORE - 5.76

R Bindu

Higher Education, Social Justice

The minister spearheaded a slew of reforms in the higher education sector through the implementation of the recommendations of three commissions constituted for the purpose. However, Bindu has faced allegations of interference in vice- chancellor appointments and the functioning of university bodies, often leading to confrontations with the governor. Can do a lot given the scope of her ministry but is restricted by politics.

PROFICIENCY - 4.3

RESPONSIVENESS - 5

ACCESSIBILITY - 5.6

PROFESSIONALISM - 4.1

IMAGE & CREDIBILITY - 4.3

Total Score: 4.66/10

2023 SCORE - 5.7

MB Rajesh

Local Self-Government, Excise

He is holding two departments with huge potential for controversies but Rajesh has managed them without much hiccups. The recently Launched Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign has the ambitious target of making Kerala a garbage-free state by March 2025. But it requires a lot more coordinated efforts to achieve that. The new liquor policy, which is getting finishing touches, is expected to be more liberal and in tune with the times. A minister who holds on his own.

PROFICIENCY - 5.8

RESPONSIVENESS - 5.3

ACCESSIBILITY - 6.2

PROFESSIONALISM - 4.8

IMAGE & CREDIBILITY - 5.9

Total Score: 5.6/10

2023 SCORE: 6.3