Kerala: Local self-government institutions delimitation soon, creation of 1.2k wards likely

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Monday decided to begin the delimitation process in local self-government institutions (LSGIs) ahead of the local body elections scheduled in 2025.

As per the decision, wards in various LSGIs will be divided and new boundaries fixed as per Census-2011. Until now, wards were fixed as per the data of Census-2001.

The state has 1,200 LSGIs. These comprise 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 municipalities and six corporations.

Under the new delimitation, the minimum and maximum number of wards in LSGIs will be increased by one each. It is estimated that this will lead to the creation of around 1,200 new wards.

In grama and block panchayats, the minimum number of wards will be increased from 13 to 14, while the maximum number will go up from 23 to 24. Municipalities will have at least 26 wards instead of 25, and a maximum of 53 wards instead of 52. In corporations, the minimum and maximum numbers will be raised from 55 to 56, and from 100 to 101, respectively. District panchayats will have at least 17 wards instead of 16, and 33 instead of 32 at the most.

The population criteria for fixing of wards will see a change under the new delimitation process. At present, a grama or block panchayat ward has a population of 2,500. As per the new system, if any ward in a grama or block panchayat has a population exceeding 2,500, it will be bifurcated and a new ward formed. The same goes for corporations, should the number of people in a ward exceed 10,000.

A delimitation committee under the State Election Commission (SEC), having four IAS officers as members, will carry out the fixing and re-fixing of wards. After delimitation, the committee will submit a report on the number of wards under each LSGs to the state government which will notify the new wards. The SEC will then go ahead with the election process as per the latest delimitation.

‘A Unilateral decision’: Oppn

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Monday termed the government’s move to go for delimitation in local bodies a “unilateral decision”, and threatened legal action if the LDF regime “tries any trick.” “The earlier UDF government had decided to implement delimitation only after holding talks with the then Opposition. We will go for legal action if the government tries any trick,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. He said the Opposition will not allow the government to commit irregularities in the name of delimitation. “UDF will allow the government to move ahead with the delimitation process only as per the legal criteria,” he said. Satheesan also attacked the government over its alleged failure in carrying out pre-monsoon cleaning works. “Mismanagement is the hallmark of the LDF government as several parts of the state are under water even before the monsoon. The government has not done anything to help people. In health sector too the officials did not act even after jaundice cases were reported from several parts of the state,” Satheesan said.