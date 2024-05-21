Parking headache: Visitors to Kochi corporation, general hospital grapple with fines

KOCHI : Visitors to the Kochi corporation and the General Hospital are struggling to find parking space, often resulting in fines for parking in restricted areas. Inadequate signage and unexpected restrictions further complicate the situation. P Sujith Menon, a resident of Giri Nagar, recently received a fine for parking his scooter in front of the corporation office. Expressing frustration, he questioned the effectiveness of traffic control methods in the absence of proper signage.“There is no signboard indicating a parking restriction. Most vehicles parked on the footpath under no-parking signs are not fined. Is this a new method of traffic control,” he asked.

Despite raising concerns with the city police commissioner and the deputy commissioner overseeing the traffic department, Sujith received no concrete solution.

However, Traffic Circle Inspector S Nissam refuted claims of unfair fines, emphasising the importance of using designated parking spaces to maintain a smooth traffic flow.“Considering the area is busy, most institutions functioning here provide their own parking slots. Failure to use these or choosing street parking may result in a fine. It is our duty to enforce regulations,” he said, pointing out the parking on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road.

S Shankar Ganesh, an employee with a private firm in Edappally, highlighted congestion issues at key junctions like Edappally, Kadavanthra, Kalamassery, Vyttila and Panampilly Nagar. Even one vehicle parked improperly can cause significant delays, especially near traffic signals, he pointed out.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar acknowledged space constraints at the corporation office.

“The building was constructed around 67 years ago and must accommodate the vehicles of staff and councillors. The issue may be resolved after relocating to a new office building,” he said.

The Mayor recommended reducing unnecessary visits to the corporation office and using public transportation to help alleviate the problem.

“Excessive reliance on private vehicles contributes to the city’s traffic issues,” he added.