Wild honey production dips, tribal hamlets in Wayanad feel the sting

KALPETTA: Harvesting wild honey has been the main occupation of the Cholanayakan and Kattunayakan tribes of Wayanad for centuries. Now, though, the lives of the Scheduled Tribes people who collect sweet honey has turned bitter.

The recent drought and delayed summer rain have affected the entire agriculture sector in Wayanad, and the situation with wild honey harvesting is no different. Even as the honey harvesting season began in April, the number of beehives has come down drastically, according to the tribal people.

“We walk deep into the forest and spend more than a week there to collect honey,” says P Madhavan, chieftain of the Kattunayakan colony in Ponkuzhi near Sultan Bathery.

And the challenges? “From staying clear of wild animal attacks to climbing tall trees and collecting honey without being attacked by bees, we have to overcome a lot of challenges. We trust the forest, and everything is based on certain beliefs. It’s a belief that we will be saved from all sorts of dangers. We have been following this occupation passed on from generations,” he says. While admitting that nature is changing, Madhavan says the number of beehives has come down by over 50% from last year.

There are 70 families in the tribal hamlet of Ponkuzhi and almost all of them depend on forest honey. Wayanad forest honey is unprocessed honey that preserves all its natural qualities and is collected directly from the hives of Apis dorsata, the giant bees of the Western Ghats. Collecting forest honey from hives located on trees more than 80 feet high is a highly skilled work.