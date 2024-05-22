AI traffic cams: Rs 365cr collected in one year as fines

KOCHI : Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday said that the state government has collected Rs 365 crore in fines since the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras aimed at curbing road accidents a year ago.

“Though the government implemented the AI system to bring down the number of traffic mishaps, a section of people moved the court against the move,” the minister said at the inauguration of a workshop on emergency responses to road accidents organised by Medical Trust Hospital.

The AI camera system was introduced in the state on June 5, 2023. As part of the Safe Kerala Project, 726 cameras were installed throughout the state, enabling the motor vehicle department to impose penalties for traffic violations. The cost of the project was Rs 232 crore.

With the figure now revealed by Rajeeve, the government has fully recovered the cost and made a gain of Rs 133 crore through the AI camera project within the first year itself.

Rajeeve emphasised the need for such measures, particularly in a state where one in four households owns a car.

“There are around 1 crore two-wheelers in the state and two lakh vehicles are being registered annually. In such a situation, the government is bound to take care of the public’s safety on the road. However, it is unfortunate that most of the news are about shortcomings of the systems introduced by the government to curb accidents,” said the minister.

At the function, Rajeeve released the MTH Trauma helpline number (9846244444) set up by the Medical Trust Hospital to offer expert medical assistance round the clock, spanning from road accident to snakebite.

The minister said that the Medical Trust Hospital, which was allowed to handle the medico-legal case for the first time in Kerala in 1976, is providing unparalleled service to the community in the healthcare field.

Medical Trust Hospital managing director Dr P V Louis presided over the function. Medical and commercial director Dr P V Thomas, financial director Dr V Xavier, head of trauma surgery department also spoke.