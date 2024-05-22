Chargesheet filed against MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district crime branch has filed its chargesheet against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose P Kunnappilly in the sensational rape case. The chargesheet that was filed before the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (VII) court levelled charges of rape and attempt to murder against the Congress MLA.

The chargesheet said Eldhose subjected the woman, a resident of Pettah, multiple times. The chargesheet said the woman was first raped by Eldhose in a resort at Adimalathura. The woman was subjected to the same ordeal at Eldhose's residence at Thrikkakara and Kunnathunadu.

Later, when the woman tried to resist him and threatened to spill the beans about his acts, the MLA tried to push her off the suicide point at Kovalam. Two of the accomplices of the MLA have also been named as accused in the case.

The woman in her police complaint had alleged that she was raped on three occasions in between 2022 July to 2022 September. The woman and the MLA were friends for about 10 years and the latter exploited her, the chargesheet said.

The incident occurred when the residents of Kovalam found the MLA and the woman quarrelling in public. Though the police had intervened, the MLA allegedly scooted off saying the woman was his wife.

The woman later disappeared for a few days and then appeared before the police with a complaint alleging that the MLA had raped her. The police later added a section for attempt to murder after the woman stated that effect. The MLA later got an anticipatory bail from the Additional Sessions and District Court.