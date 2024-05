THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Unauthorised electric fences erected to prevent wildlife incursions into farmlands, especially on forest fringes, have been proving fatal for humans as well, with 37 people electrocuted over the past three years in the state. In 2023-24 alone, 16 people and six animals died after coming into contact with such illegal fences.

As per the data with the state department of electrical inspectorate (EI), nine deaths due to electrocution from illegal fencing were reported from Palakkad in 2023-24 — the highest in the state.

Three persons lost their lives in Malappuram, two in Wayanad and one each in Thrissur and Idukki districts during the period. The total number of similar deaths in the state in 2022-23 and 2021-22 were 14 and 7, respectively.

Installing unauthorised electric fencing is punishable under law, and in case of accidental deaths, the offenders are charged under IPC Section 304 which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The maximum punishment is up to 10 years in jail as well as a fine.

However, in most of the cases, accused persons got off with minor punishment.

It is learnt that a large number of residents near forests have set up illegal electric fences in the wake of rising wildlife attacks. “Such accidents could have been prevented had people opted for the legal and scientific route,” said Manilal S, additional chief electrical inspector. As per the rule, electric fencing requires prior sanction from EI. “Electric fence energiser is compulsory while installing such fences. The equipment ensures adequate voltage supply to the fence and will not kill humans or animals coming into contact with it. They will feel a shock but it won’t be lethal as the amplification is low,” Manilal said.