Miscreants hurl explosives at CPM leaders in Pullur

KASARAGOD: Two miscreants hurled explosives at CPM leaders who were on a house visit at Mutticharal in Pullur on Monday as part of raising funds for the party. The accused are Ratheesh and Sameer, of Kasaragod.

Ambalathara police have registered cases against the duo on various charges including negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances (IPC Section 286), attempts to commit culpable homicide (IPC Section 308), and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section 34).

Ambalathara SHO said that Ratheesh hurled explosives at CPM members while they were visiting houses for raising party funds. Sameer was arrested, but Ratheesh is absconding after the incident. In the past, the accused worked for the party but they parted ways after issues developed between them. We have started an investigation, the officer said. Explosives were thrown at CPM members, including Ambalathara local secretary Anoop K V, Ezhammile local secretary Baburaj, DYFI Ambalathara regional secretaries Arun, and party member Balakrishnan.

Anoop said, “We were visiting houses to raise funds for building the new local committee office building. The man hurled explosives at us and fled from the place after people gathered at the place following the explosion. Ratheesh is a former follower of the CPM, but he was not a member of the party. He was a public nuisance and created trouble in the locality too often. Ratheesh and Sameer used to threaten and attack people after getting drunk.”

When the explosive was thrown at the CPM members, Amina, 42, of Pullur, who was staying close suffered injuries in her eyes. She was taken to Kanhangad District Hospital for treatment.