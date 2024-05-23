Several north Indians approached Nasar seeking organs, reveal Kerala police

KOCHI: With evidence suggesting that individuals from north Indian states — including Delhi — approached him seeking organs for transplantation, Sabith Nasar is among the masterminds of the international human trafficking and organ harvesting network unearthed recently, according to investigators. Nasar, 30, who was arrested from the Kochi airport on Sunday, reportedly confessed to the special investigation team that he transported several individuals for kidney transplantation to Iran.

The team began interrogating Nasar, sent to police custody for 13 days, on Wednesday. His operation included offering a compensation package to donors, covering their round-trip expenses, and taking a commission of up to Rs 6 lakh per deal. The police have launched a detailed inquiry into his statements and activities.

Investigators are examining Nasar’s international travels since 2019, along with his phone calls and financial transactions. They have found that he operated six bank accounts, and a request has been made to freeze these accounts.

Nasar, of Valapad in Thrissur district, revealed the details to Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena but failed to provide satisfactory answers to several questions from the officer who is an MBBS graduate. Saxena questioned Nasar for an hour. Subsequently, a detailed interrogation was carried out by the officers of the special investigation team in the presence of the Rural SP.

“It seems his statements during the preliminary inquiry were intended to mislead the officers. His revelations will be probed in detail,” an officer said.

Another person, a Kochi resident who allegedly assisted Nasar, was taken into custody and interrogated on Monday. But he was reportedly released after being found innocent. Nasar confessed to police that he facilitated the travel of 20 people from India to Iran for organ harvesting. Among them, Shameer of Thirunellayi in Palakkad district was the only Keralite.

Investigators are also looking into the involvement of Shameer who donated a kidney under Nasar’s influence about six months ago.

Besides checking whether Shameer, who is abroad currently, is also part of the racket, the police are investigating the role of a woman who frequently contacted Nasar.

The police suspect that he had deployed several agents to identify kidney donors in the state and that he trafficked many more people for organ donation than the 20 he had admitted.

A 10-member team under the Rural SP is investigating the matter.