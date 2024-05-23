Skies open up in Kerala; flooding, congestion return

KOCHI: Several places in Kochi including Infopark in Kakkanad, MG Road, TD Road, KSRTC bus station, Ernakulam Junction railway station, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and areas near the JLN Stadium witnessed severe waterlogging in the first heavy downpour of the season in the city on Wednesday evening.

The heavy showers also resulted in traffic congestion at Kalamassery junction, Pathadipalam, Elamkulam, Vyttila and various other parts of the city. “Many people missed their trains as they were unable to reach the station in time,” said a passenger.

A major part of Infopark was left inundated, leaving many techies stranded after office hours. A video clip of water leaking purportedly inside an office on the Infopark campus went viral, but officials said it had nothing to do with the rain, rather it was due to a pipeline burst.

The water leakage was reported in the food court of Trans Asia Cyber Park Business Centre near Infopark.

“A water pipe broke, leading to the leak in their food court. They immediately rectified it,” said Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil.

He also said that water in the Kadambrayar rises because of the bund in the river and prevents the outflow of water from Infopark and Kakkanad areas.