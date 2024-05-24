15 years on, wounds of police firing still sting Beemapally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Nizam, a native of Beemapally, was 26 when a stray bullet from a police gun altered his life forever. He lost his right leg.

Fifteen years later, Nizam, now 41, drives an autorickshaw to provide for his girls Noura and Riyana, who study in Class 7 and 10, respectively. And he waits, with diminishing hope, for an artificial limb. He is placed 14th in the priority list of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

“Fifteen years. I’m still not a priority, they say,” says Nizam with a sigh.

Nizam is among the 52 people who were injured in the police firing at Beemapally on May 17, 2009. Six people died in the police action that left the state deeply disturbed.

At the time, the police claimed that some people from Beemapally, which has Muslims in majority, hurled bombs at Cheriyathura, which lies just on the other side of the narrow road by the sea and has a sizable population of Latin Catholics. The police also said the plan was to destroy the local church. However, none were reported injured at Cheriyathura, and no cases were registered.

Immediately after the firing, the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO) dismissed the police’s claims. It was also found that no police officer had been injured, and that the cops fired 70 bullets without an official order.

It all started on May 8 when Kombu Shibu, an alleged troublemaker hailing from Cheriyathura, refused to pay at Peer Muhammad’s shop in Beemapally. The residents allege his actions were deliberate, a plot to create tensions between the Muslim and Christian communities. On May 16, he clashed with locals, threatening to disrupt the May 25 Uroos festival at Beemapally Masjid.

Soon after, then District Collector Sanjay Kaul called for a peace meeting and assured all that Shibu will be arrested by night. It did not happen. The same night, the boats of some residents were set ablaze by unidentified persons.

On May 17, Shibu and his gang returned, leading to further tensions at Beemapally and Cheriyathura. Between 2.30 and 3pm, the police, without an order of the executive magistrate and the collector, opened fire in Beemapally.

Six persons, Ahammad Ali, Seyyadali, Abdul Hakkim, Badusha, Ahamad Khani and 17-year-old Firos, were killed.

“Firos was dragged through the road after being shot. How inhumane is that? We cannot forget that. The 23,000 people of Beemapally will not forget it,” says a resident, not wishing to be identified.

Abubakkar, vice-president of Beemapally Jamaath, says he would never claim the police intervention was unnecessary. However, it should not have been so harsh, he says. “As you can see, we share amicable relations; this is how things are at any time of the day,” he says.

Majida, the daughter of Ahammad Ali, who was among those killed, says a day before, on May 16, the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

“Shashi Tharoor won from Thiruvananthapuram. He never visited us,” she says.