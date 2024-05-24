Another rainy day, same pathetic situation

KOCHI : Several parts of Kochi were inundated for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rain lashed the city continuously since 3pm.

Panampilly Nagar, Kaloor, Thammanam, Azad Road, MG Road, Ernakulam Junction railway station, Karikkamuri, parts of TD Road, Azad Road and other low-lying areas in some divisions were flooded within hours of the rain, throwing traffic out of gear. Around 50 families residing in Santhipuram Colony, Thammanam, were hit the hardest.

On Wednesday night, water from the drains and canal had entered their houses following the rain. “The water later receded, but the heavy rain on Thursday led to the same situation again. There is a threat of diseases as waste water from the drain is entering the houses,” said Elsy, 73, who has been residing at the colony for the past 45 years. For the past 12 years, this has been the situation at the colony, said the residents.

“Over time, the drain shrank in width due to encroachment. The authorities are not taking any corrective action. Water from the drain enters our houses, spoiling food items and damaging furniture and electronic equipment. We had bought the equipment after taking a bank loan,” rued Ramla Siddique, a resident. “Whenever there is a flood-like situation, we are shifted to a relief camp,” she said.

George Nanat, the area councillor, said arrangements have been made to shift the colony residents to a relief camp opened at St Rita’s Girl’s High School in Ponnurunni should the situation worsen. The Tripunithura village officer has handed over the school keys to set up a relief camp if required, Nanat said.

“The place will be waterlogged for a couple of hours after the rain stops. Since the colony is in a low-lying area, the water has to flow to the backwaters through the Karnakodam canal. It is high tide, which means this will take time,” Nanat said.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said continuous rain during high tide led to waterlogging. “The corporation had carried out major chunk of the canal and drain cleaning works. Due to this, the roads saw waterlogging for just a couple of hours after it stopped raining. Only the completion of the rejuvenation project of six major canals will provide a permanent solution to waterlogging in Kochi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the waterlogging at MG Road was a result of the unscientific construction of the drain.

“We have already brought the matter to the attention of the Kerala High Court. The corporation also wrote to Loknath Behera, the MD of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), in this regard. The drainage system on MG Road, constructed by KMRL during the previous council’s term, was not designed to allow smooth flow of water. The KMRL, public works department and the HC were informed of this, following which the court ordered reconstruction of the canal,” he said.