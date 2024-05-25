Kerala

Different art centre in Thiruvananthapuram starts project to help differently-abled children find employment

The project is being implemented with the aim of enabling the differently-abled to start their own enterprises, thereby opening new avenues towards ensuring income and becoming self-sufficient.
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Different Art Centre (DAC) located at Magic Planet here has initiated a new employment empowerment project for the differently-abled children at its campus. The project, named IMAGE (Initiative for Mentoring Amiable Graphics and Editing), began on Friday with a graphic design and video editing training programme, in collaboration with Toonz Academy.

The project is being implemented with the aim of enabling the differently-abled to start their own enterprises, thereby opening new avenues towards ensuring income and becoming self-sufficient. The project also aims at ensuring job opportunities for those who successfully complete the training. Information Technology secretary Ratan U Kelkar who inaugurated the training programme said the government is providing all kinds of incentives to startups for the differently-abled. He termed IMAGE as an innovative training scheme that would prove of help to the differently-abled children in their quest towards finding employment opportunities. In the first phase, around 20 children are being trained at the DAC. Expert faculties from Toonz Academy led the programme.

