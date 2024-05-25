Heavy rain, rough waves wreak havoc in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Severe sea erosion and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the state capital on Friday. As many as five houses were completely destroyed and five houses were partially destroyed in the district after rough waves battered the coastal areas in the state capital. Several families in Pozhiyoor areas were displaced after high and violent waves battered the fishing hamlet inflicting significant damage to the property. Around 29 people have been moved to relief camps opened at Kottukal Village in Thiruvananthapuram.

The heavy rain that lashed the capital on Thursday night led to severe waterlogging in many areas and trees were uprooted in many places causing traffic disruption. As many as 15 roads in various corporation wards including Kalady, Nedumangad, Kesavadasapuram, Punnakamughal, Medical College, Vazhuthacaud, Pangod, Thiruvallam, Punchakkari, Pappanamcode, Chalai and Palayam faced severe water logging. The emergency response team under the civic body cleared the waterlogging in nine out of 15 roads.

Five houses in Kannamoola, Jagathy, Punchakkari and Kunnukuzhy were submerged in floodwater. A release issued by the Mayor’s office said that the effort to clear water is continuing in two more houses and the rest of the houses have been cleared. In Nettayam ward, uprooted trees inside the Polytechnic campus obstructing pathways were cleared by the civic authorities. A private wall in Vazhuthacaud ward crumbled after the irrigation drain collapsed in floodwater. The debris of the wall fell into the drain causing disruption to the flow of stormwater and the officials removed the remains from the drain and resolved the issue.

Yellow alert

The India Meteorology Department has issued a yellow alert for the district on Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as the IMD has issued a high wave alert for the coastal areas on Saturday.