Neuro intervention facility set up at Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neuro intervention facility, a first of its kind initiative by any state-run medical college in the country, has become operational at the Neurology Department of Government Medical College (GMC), Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Health Minister Veena George, the facility is useful in detecting and treating problems in the main blood vessels connected to brain, spine and neck. Neuro intervention is considered as an alternative to surgery. GMC Thiruvananthapuram will also function as a training centre on neuro intervention and will offer a two year fellowship programme on the subject.

The minister said GMC Thiruvananthapuram has become a comprehensive stroke care centre with the introduction of neuro intervention facility. The centre will also have facilities for carrying out procedures such as mechanical thromobctemy that removes blood clot in the brain during stroke. The procedure has to be carried out within 24 hours of the stroke.

A stroke ICU with 12 beds have been set up for patients who have undergone procedures such thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectemy.