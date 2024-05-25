No more ‘mass’ on waterlogged roads, KSRTC warns drivers

KOCHI : As various parts of the state witnessed flooding following heavy rain and with the monsoon set to ring in soon, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued a set of “strict directions” to its drivers, cautioning them against “negotiating” deep, waterlogged sections, and restricting the maximum speed on a rainy day to 50 kmph.

“Under no circumstances should buses be driven through waterlogged sections where the water rises near the foot-board level. This is to avoid hydroplaning (loss of traction). There is a risk of buses getting swept away by gushing flood water and the driver losing control of the vehicle,” read one of the nine instructions in the memorandum issued on May 23.

“Tail pipes of buses should not get submerged lest it damage the engine and the vehicle turns off. Also, parts like rear-axle and air filter will be damaged,” said G D Pradeep, Executive Director (Operations), KSRTC. The directive comes in view of the 2018 flood, when at least a dozen KSRTC buses were damaged after water entered their engines.

“That was when we first realised the seriousness of the issue. Though there were fewer such incidents in later years, we want the crew to be alert,” said a senior KSRTC official.

At the time, videos of KSRTC buses being driven through flooded sections, many of them tagged as ‘mass’ (slang for superb), had gone viral on social media.

‘Erring drivers to face action’

The memorandum also instructed drivers to drive slowly, in the first or second gear, through sections where water level is not high. “Drivers should try not to hit brakes and risk hydroplaning,” it said. Before starting a service, the driver should check and ensure the tyres are not worn down below the ‘tread wear indicator’ and that the brake light, side indicator, park light, horn, viper, head light are fully operational, it said. “Strict action will be taken against drivers involved in mishaps if they are found to have driven the vehicle over 50 kmph and in an unsafe manner,” it said.