THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch on Saturday formed a special team to investigate Excise Minister M B Rajesh’s complaint alleging conspiracy behind the bar bribery accusations against the government, even as the UDF termed the entire exercise inadequate and demanded a judicial probe into the charges. Reiterating its demand for Rajesh’s resignation, the Opposition also called for the ouster of Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, alleging attempts were being made to protect him.

Crime branch DySP Binu Kumar is heading the team, which will conduct a preliminary investigation under the supervision of crime branch SP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) Madhusoodhanan. The government has asked the police to wrap up the probe before the assembly session on June 10.

Rajesh filed a complaint with the state police chief on Friday after an audio clip of a bar owner soliciting funds for tweaking the proposed liquor policy was circulated on social media. Besides a probe into the conspiracy, Rajesh sought scrutiny of the clip and the “contradictions” it contained.

“Since no crime has been established, only a preliminary probe will be carried out at this stage,” said a source with the police. The team is planning to interrogate Animon, who is purportedly behind the clip that was circulated in a WhatsApp group of members of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association from Idukki.

Fund collection not possible without CM’s knowledge: UDF

The clip, which was later deleted, asked the members to give Rs 2.5 lakh each to pay as kickback to the government for a “favourable liquor policy” that included changes such as scrapping of dry-day and extending bar timings till midnight.

The UDF leadership, which held a meeting at the official residence of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan at Cantonment House to discuss the future course of action, reiterated its demand for Rajesh’s resignation. It also called for Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas’ ouster, alleging that Rajesh’s complaint was aimed at protecting the latter. It is reliably learnt that UDF allies will hold separate protests outside the assembly, and joint protests inside once the session starts on June 10.

After the meeting, UDF convenor M M Hassan alleged that the bar owners’ association would not have resorted to fund collection without the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The crime branch probe announced by the LDF government is inadequate as it will not bring out the real truth. The excise minister’s move to lodge a complaint directly is proof of attempts being made to save his cabinet colleague Riyas. Only a judicial probe will bring out the truth behind the second bar bribery row,” he said. He demanded that the tainted ministers step down and face the probe.

In a Facebook post later, Satheesan said both the excise and tourism ministers had come under a cloud. He also shared an FB post by Pinarayi in 2016, in which the latter took a dig at CM Oommen Chandy, and termed the liquor policy a farce and the UDF’s ploy to garner more votes.

Animon claims ‘misunderstanding’

Soon after the crime branch probe was announced, bar owner Animon changed tunes, saying the Rs 2.5 lakh was requested from members to purchase an office building for the FKHA. “During a meeting, the FKHA president accused members from Idukki of refusing to contribute money to buy land. Distressed by this, I sent the voice message, which led to widespread misunderstanding,” he said.

FKHA alleges conspiracy

Denying claims that the federation was collecting funds to bribe the government into tweaking liquor policy, FKHA president V Sunil Kumar claimed the voice clip was part of a conspiracy by an ousted member (Animon).

Minister goes abroad

Amid the row over the bar bribery allegations, Excise Minister M B Rajesh left for Europe with his family on Saturday as part of a previously scheduled trip. He’s expected to return on June 2.