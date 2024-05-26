Fresh case against Highrich for cheating yet another investor

KOCHI: The police have registered a new case against Thrissur-based Highrich Online Shoppe for allegedly cheating an Aluva resident by offering high returns while accepting investment from him. Highrich -- facing multiple probes by the police, state GST department and the Enforcement Directorate -- was engaged in a money-chain model business for the past several years.

The complainant first approached the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which directed the police to register a case and carry out an investigation. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Aluva police station recently. The accused in the case are Highrich managing directors K D Prathapan and Shreena Prathapan and a company promoter named Shemeena Naseer. The case has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

“The complainant alleged that between September 5 and 13 he invested Rs 9 lakh in Highrich Online Shoppe. He was told that by investing Rs 5 lakh he would get Rs 50 lakh in two years. The profit was offered in parts, on a monthly basis. However, neither the profit nor the invested amount was received. We registered the case on Friday and the investigation is in the preliminary stage,” a police officer said.