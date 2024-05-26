Include Maoists in fight against Sangh: CPI

KOZHIKODE : CPI has called for the coming together of all communist groups, including Maoists, to put up a united fight against the Sangh Parivar forces to put up a united fight against the Maoists are wreaking havoc sin the country.’ Speaking at the commemoration of the 57th anniversary of the Naxalbari revolt, CPI district executive committee member and former district panchayat vice-president R Sasi, said though his party didn’t agree with the line of Maoists, gunning down of people in the name of Maoist hunt should be opposed.

“In the past one month at least 100 persons were killed in Chhattisgarh in the name of Maoist hunt,” Sasi said. He added that such encounter killings have taken place in Kerala too and his party leaders had raised objections at the time. Sasi said that several intellectuals in the country including Govinda Pansara, Narendra Dhabolkar and Gowri Lankesh were killed for expressing their dissent.

Sasi said the Communist Party of India forsake the line of armed struggle after the experiment in 1948 and accepted the path of parliamentary democracy. Different communist parties in India are working towards a common goal though they are pursuing different paths and it is necessary to bring them under a common umbrella, he said.

Social activist A Vasu said the communist parties in India have not yet clearly identified their main enemy. Porattam chairman M N Ravunni, Maoist idealogue K Murali, Viplava Janakeeya Munnani leader Luckman Pallikkandi, Adivasi Janakeeya Munnani leader Aruvikkal Krishnan, Democratic Students Union leader Rijaz, Purogamana Janakeeya Prasthanam leader Sharmina and others spoke.