Vyttila Hub inspection on May 27; bus operators defer protest till June 10

KOCHI: The Vyttila Mobility Hub Society, Cochin Smart Mission and the traffic police will carry out a joint inspection on Monday to identify “issues” that require urgent intervention with regard to the roads leading to the hub. The Vyttila Mobility Hub Society would also complete the renovation of the carriageway using its own fund.

These were agreed on during talks held between peeved private bus operators and hub authorities on Saturday.

“We’ve raised several issues, like the unmotorable condition of the entrance portion of the hub (from Tripunithura side), deep pits dug as part of the ongoing work, which poses a danger, and the uneven carriageway. They promised to complete the urgent work on a war footing. In the wake of the assurance, we have deferred the protest plan till June 10,” said K B Suneer of the Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association.

According to the hub officials, Cochin Smart Mission withdrawing from certain work they had initially committed to and the failure to complete certain others on time has resulted in the crisis.

“Cochin Smart Mission has informed us that a new contractor has been appointed and the work on the carriageway will be completed urgently. Also, Vyttila Mobility Hub managing director Madhavikutty M S will write to Cochin Smart Mission to initiate safety measures on a war footing as the deep pits dug to lay huge drainage pipes are posing a threat to motorists and pedestrians alike,” said a hub official.