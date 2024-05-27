Securing futures with a cup of green coffee

KOCHI: The education system in Kerala is evolving. Unlike in the past, when students focused solely on academics, today’s students are immersing themselves in all aspects of their chosen professions. A perfect example is the 10-member student team from Laurus Institute for Logistics that has successfully developed, produced, packaged, marketed, and distributed a unique product — green coffee.

It all began in 2020 when the Kalamassery-based private institution recognised a gap in the job market: companies wanted skilled workers, not just fresh graduates. “Freshers were not looked upon kindly, so we decided to launch a programme that involved students starting a project from scratch,” says Abhijith M V, the institution’s manager. That year, the 30-member batch split into groups to explore various concepts.

A 10-member team — Abhijith M V, Sunoj E S, Akhil V V, Aravind Suresh, Afthab, Harikrishnan, Shiyana Liss, Nima Pradeesh, Aswathy, and Sreyas — decided to focus on FMCG products. Tea and coffee were the obvious choices due to their global popularity.

“While seeking the best suppliers in Palakkad, the team chanced upon green coffee beans. They brewed and tasted it, and soon settled on developing health-friendly green coffee, leveraging the rising trend of health consciousness,” said Abhijith. The supplier mentioned that sun-dried green coffee pods were not in high demand, but the students were eager to learn about green coffee.