World’s largest palm leaf conservation project a sad ‘storey’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How long will it take for the authorities to construct a 20,000 sq ft three-storeyed building to set up an International Archives and Heritage Centre (IAHC)? Coming up at Kariavattom in Thiruvananthapuram, only one storey has so far been completed by the Kerala state archives department despite Rs 8 crore having been allotted in 2016 as part of the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s 100-day programme. The Kerala Museum is the nodal agency for the project.

Under the circumstances, both the archives department and Kerala Museum authorities have been engaged in a blame game, alleging red-tapism behind the inordinate delay.

The dream project was envisaged by the previous LDF government in association with the Kerala University — on an acre given on lease on the Kariavattom campus for study and research of archives — after the 2018 flood had resulted in an outcry among the people and conservationists to digitise land deeds and books, including rare documents. Researchers had also highlighted the need for scientific conservation of records.

One crore palm leaf documents, the world’s largest such collection, will be conserved once the IAHC is set up. But red-tapism has played spoilsport, with the previous archives minister Ahmed Devarkovil having tried his best to complete the project during his tenure. Recently, his successor Ramachandran Kadannapally constituted a working group to expedite the project.