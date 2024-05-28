From 1950s’ projectors to posters, Jaya’s museum offers unique flashback

KOCHI: At an old house in the heart of Kochi, 71-year-old Jaya Kamath has maintained everything a film enthusiast would love to see and learn about. Film projection equipment from the 1950s to early 1990s and the posters of films like Bharathan’s ‘Nidra’ (1981), S Ramanathan’s ‘Naadodikal’ (1959) and I V Sasi’s 1982 cult classic ‘Ee Naadu’, besides many more, occupy a pride of place at her home near the Ernakulam south railway station.

Jaya’s collection has the RCA 400 speaker of the 1980s, G B Bell and Howell 16mm projector from Chicago, blocks for notice printing, film strip projectors, and 8mm, 16mm and 35mm films -- all having historical importance -- preserved neatly and carefully for the future generations of film enthusiasts. The collection includes film prints of ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’, Walt Disney’s ‘Jungle Book’, Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ and I V Sasi’s ‘Iniyenkilum’.

With the support of documentarian V K Subhash, Jaya was able to restore the nearly ruined projectors, films, posters, and speakers, transforming the house into a museum. “These items were almost damaged. The workers who came to renovate the house dumped them in a room without realising their worth. Later, I contacted Subhash to prepare a documentary of these things, and we decided to exhibit it at home,” said Jaya.