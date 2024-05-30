Flooding at Kochi Infopark: Collector directs departments to reconstruct culvert

KOCHI: In the aftermath of waterlogging in Infopark and adjoining places, District Collector N S K Umesh on Wednesday asked KINFRA and Infopark authorities to submit a proposal to reconstruct a culvert there to facilitate proper drainage. The proposal is to be submitted to the irrigation and public works departments which will take up the work. The authorities noted that the existing culvert is insufficient to drain the heavy volume of rainwater, which currently takes hours to drain. A box culvert needs to be constructed to channel the water into the Edachira Canal, they pointed out. The major irrigation executive engineer said that cleaning activities are progressing in the Edachira Canal to facilitate the same.

The Thrikkakara municipal secretary reported that short-term tenders for cleaning work have been completed and work will commence soon. Additionally, a relief camp has been set up to relocate 11 families from the Keerelimala area in Thrikkakara. “To resolve waterlogging near the Edappally signal, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited authorities said they will take immediate steps to clean the canal behind the metro station once they receive the proposal from the National Highways Authority,” the collector said.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India announced that a drainage system under the canal will be completed within two weeks. The KINFRA authorities have requested the PWD to construct additional culverts to alleviate waterlogging in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and the Export Promotion Industrial Park.

The Tripunithura municipal secretary reported severe waterlogging in wards 19 and 20, affecting 10 houses.