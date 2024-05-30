Mayor says LS elections delayed clean-up drive in Kochi

KOCHI: The incessant rain in the past two days has resulted in waterlogging in many areas of Kochi Corporation and nearby municipalities. Mayor M Anilkumar said that although the pre-monsoon cleaning was supposed to be completed before May 15, it was delayed. “Due to Lok Sabha elections in April, it was difficult to personally oversee the canal cleaning works in the corporation area. The cleaning work of the canals and drains in the corporation area is expected to be completed by May 30,” said the mayor.

Waterlogging was reported in Palluruthy, Panampilly Nagar, MG Road, KSRTC Bus Stand, and other low-lying areas of the corporation.

“Works to remove weed from canals in Palluruthy areas have been initiated. With the introduction of the suction-cum-jetting machine, waterlogging on the stretch between Padma Junction and Madhava Pharmacy Junction could be solved as rainwater receded within hours from the roads,” said the mayor. “Operation of the suction-cum-jetting machine will be concentrated at Jos Junction,” he added.

He also said that the work on Mullassery Canal and the South Railway Station area remains incomplete due to pending irrigation department projects, which will be expedited. The KSRTC bus stand’s poor condition is a major issue, and intervention from Industries Minister P Rajeeve has been sought for building a new bus stand.

“Persistent waterlogging in low-lying areas of Panampilly Nagar is a concern. Continuous cleaning drives will be carried out from Perandoor Canal to Thevara. The corporation has bought a silt pusher, expected to arrive by the end of June, which will be primarily used in this area. The corporation also intends to procure a weed harvester and a small suction-cum-jetting machine to remove silt and plastic waste from canals and backwaters. This equipment will allow the cleaning of small roads and canals without removing slabs,” the mayor said.